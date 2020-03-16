Latest Update! Katrina Kaif shots for Merry Christmas amid high security post the death threats on the social media

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have received death threats on social media following the Maharashtra Police files complaint against the unidentified person

MUMBAI: It was earlier reported that Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have registered a complaint at a Mumbai police station, after the couple received death threats on social media. According to the latest reports. Katrina is shooting amidst heavy security on the sets of her upcoming film Merry Christmas in Mumbai.

Following Vicky's police complaint, there have been concerns over both actors' security as both Vicky and Katrina have a spate of films to shoot with each of their projects involving outdoor and location shoots. For now, Kat is shooting for Merry Christmas in Mumbai. A close source was quoted saying as, "There is nothing to worry as there is heavy security on set and all precautions are always taken."

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was given police protection after he and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threating their well-being.

Just yesterday, Vicky Kaushal was spotted on solo outing at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The actor was walking out after watching Shamshera. When it comes to his work commitments, Vicky has finished the shooting of his film with Dharma Productions, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, but he has to conclude the shooting schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur movie, too.

While Katrina is currently busy shooting for her upcoming ‘Merry Christmas’. The actress has recently wrapped up Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ shooting.

Latest Video