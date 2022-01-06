Latest Update! Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case in the sudden demise of THIS popular singer

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK who gave us several hits like Khuda Jaane, Aankhon Mein Teri, Tune Meri Entriyaan passed away at 53 after a live concert in Kolkata
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 10:17
Latest Update! Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case in the sudden demise of THIS popular singer

MUMBAI: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53 and is survived by a wife and two children.

On Wednesday, Kolkata's New Market Police Station registered unnatural death (U/D) case in the sudden demise of KK. According to sources, his head and mouth bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to confirm the cause of death.

Sources reported that the police are also investigating whether the auditorium had more people than the strength and whether ACs were working or not. Police are trying to determine if any circumstances led to KK falling sick while performing.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The singer has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, among other languages. He gave us songs like, Dil Ibaadat, Aankhon Mein teri, Khuda Jaane among many other hits. The loss of such a great artist will be deeply felt.

Latest Video