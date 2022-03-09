Latest Update! KRK’s bail plea hearing in connection with controversial tweet in 2020 adjourned to Monday

MUMBAI: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, will stay in jail in the controversial tweets case for now as hearing on his bail plea was adjourned to Monday. He was held from Mumbai airport late night on August 29 for allegedly tweeting about actor Akshay Kumar and producer-director Ram Gopal Varma in 2020.

Also Read: OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut

His bail plea was to be heard on Friday in the metropolitan magistrate's court in Borivali but it was adjourned for Monday as the judge is on leave, Khan's lawyer Jay Yadav said.

While police have said his tweets were communal and targeted Bollywood personalities, Khan, in his bail plea moved through advocate Ashok Sarogi, has claimed his tweets were only comments on the film 'Laxmi Bomb' (released only as Laxmii) and no offence was meant.

Also Read: KRK Arrest: Latest Update! Borivali Court directs 14-day judicial custody to Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan

His plea has said Khan was acting as a "critic and/or reporter in the film industry".

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Borivali Court on Tuesday sent Bollywood actor and critic Kamal Rashid Khan to a 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.

Credit: ETimes