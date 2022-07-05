Latest Update! Malayalam film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty booked in an alleged cheating case

Malayalam film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, well-known for comedy has been booked in alleged cheating case
Latest Update! Malayalam film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty booked in an alleged cheating case

MUMBAI: Malayalam film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, known for his comic and satirical roles, has been booked along with 10 others for allegedly duping a man of Rs 43 lakh as part of a business partnership, police said here on Friday.

The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against actor Dharmajan Bolgatty and 10 others, including eight partners of Dharmoos Fish Hub, a fish vending network of the actor, for allegedly cheating a man to the tune of ₹43 lakh since 2019.

Ernakulam Central police registered the cheating case based on the complaint of Asif Puthukattil Aliyar, an NRK returnee hailing from nearby Muvattupuzha.

According to the FIR registered by the police, the accused convinced the petitioner to open a franchise of Dharmoos Fish Hub by dangling the potentially lucrative returns. The petitioner paid ₹10,000 on May 12, 2019, and since then the accused collected a total of ₹43 lakh.

The other arrested were identified Kishore Kumar P.V of Bolgatty and Taj Kadeypparambil, of Bolgatty. Among the partners of the actor arraigned as accused were Lijesh, Shiju, Jose, Grandy, Fijol, Jayan, Nibin, and Febin. The case was registered on a petition by Asif Puthukkattil Aliyar of Muvattupuzha.

The police on Thursday registered the case invoking IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Credit: The Hindu

Latest Video