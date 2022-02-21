Latest Update! Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man 3’ is all set to roll the floors in this year

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee has always been one of the most talented actors of the film industry who enjoys a huge fan following across the country. His versatility has always fascinated the audience and it was one of the reasons why his web series The Family Man was such a hit amongst the masses. According to a recent report, the makers of the show are already working on the third season of the show and it will go on floors in 2022 itself.

Apart from Bajpayee, the show also features Samantha and Priyamani in key roles.

Reportedly, makers, Raj and DK are currently working on the script of The Family Man 3 and they already have the main idea in hand. The show will also reportedly go on floors by the end of 2022 with exciting new characters and subplots.

A source close to the development told them, “The climax of the second season had hinted at a third part, and Raj and Krishna have already started working on the script. While they have cracked the idea they are still developing the story and will wrap that up soon. As of now, The Family Man 3 is expected to roll by the year-end. More supporting cast will be joining the third soon, casting for which will begin soon after the script is completed”.

