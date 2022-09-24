Latest Update! Mouni Roy finally breaks her silence working in Brahmastra sequel, Scroll down to know more

Mouni Roy who played the role of Junoon in Brahmastra Part 1 co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt expressed her desire to work in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3 and said that she hopes she is and she is manifesting it

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 17:01
movie_image: 
Latest Update! Mouni Roy finally breaks her silence working in Brahmastra sequel, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released on 9th September 2022. The film received mixed responses from critics and the audience, but everyone liked the performance of Mouni Roy who played the antagonist, Junoon, in the movie. There’s a question in moviegoers’ mind whether Junoon will return in the upcoming parts. Recently, in an interview, Mouni opened up about it.

Also Read:

I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy

Brahmastra has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for many reasons. While talking to India Today, when Mouni was asked about being a part of Brahmastra parts 2 and 3, the actress said that she hopes she is and she is manifesting it. Mouni further said that she honestly doesn’t know and one should ask Ayan to bring her back.

Also Read:

Interesting! Is Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy planning for a baby with Suraj Nambiar? Here is what she has to say

Mouni in an interview had earlier revealed that when the film was offered to her, she had to play a small role, but later, she became the main antagonist. Brahmastra took five years to be made; the actress was cast in the role of Junoon after Ayan saw her in Naagin.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Mouni Roy Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 17:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2
MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
AMAZING! Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Parvati Sehgal proves that was born to act in this throwback audition video
MUMBAI : Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show stars Pravisht Mishra and...
Amazing! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to ditch ‘No Phone Policy’ at their wedding? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI : Much in love couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who are all set to tie the knot in October have skipped the ‘No...
Omg! Udaariyaan: Will Ekam and Nehmat’s love story will be like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
Kya Baat Hai! Banni Chow: Not Arijit Taneja but these are the 'Desi Boyz' of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI :  The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
Exclusive! Criminal Justice S3 actor Parimal Bhatt roped in for web series Bajao for Voot
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
RECENT STORIES
What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2
What! “Heropanti 2 release ke bad L Lag Gaye” Tiger Shroff reacts on the failure of Heropanti 2