Latest Update! Mouni Roy finally breaks her silence working in Brahmastra sequel, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released on 9th September 2022. The film received mixed responses from critics and the audience, but everyone liked the performance of Mouni Roy who played the antagonist, Junoon, in the movie. There’s a question in moviegoers’ mind whether Junoon will return in the upcoming parts. Recently, in an interview, Mouni opened up about it.

Also Read:

I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy

Brahmastra has been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news for many reasons. While talking to India Today, when Mouni was asked about being a part of Brahmastra parts 2 and 3, the actress said that she hopes she is and she is manifesting it. Mouni further said that she honestly doesn’t know and one should ask Ayan to bring her back.

Also Read:

Interesting! Is Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy planning for a baby with Suraj Nambiar? Here is what she has to say

Mouni in an interview had earlier revealed that when the film was offered to her, she had to play a small role, but later, she became the main antagonist. Brahmastra took five years to be made; the actress was cast in the role of Junoon after Ayan saw her in Naagin.

Credit: BollywoodLife