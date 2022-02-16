Latest Update! Mumbai Police suspends Big B’s former bodyguard-cop for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has once again surfaced on the news, but this time not for the right reason. The megastar has become the talk of the town as his former bodyguard landed in trouble. Reportedly, Big B’s former bodyguard, Jitesh Shinde, who was also a police constable, has been suspended by Mumbai police.

Shinde, who has been with Big B from 2015 to August 2021, has allegedly been suspended for violating service norms and impropriety. A Police official has confirmed the same. Shinde was apparently terminated after Mumbai Police learned about the alleged earning of Rs 1.5 crore. Not only that, but Big B’s former security personnel had also started a security agency under his wife’s name after developing some contacts.

An IPS officer was quoted saying, “The security agency that was providing security to Bachchan’s family was started by Shinde under his wife’s name. And we have found several transactions that show that the money (fees) for the services his wife’s agency provided was sent to Shinde’s account instead of that of his wife.”

The report further states that he didn’t inform his superiors before his couple of visits to Dubai and Singapore. The officer added, “He travelled abroad without informing the department and as per protocol, he has to inform and seek permission from his superiors.”

