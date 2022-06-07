Latest Update! Not Rana Daggubati, THIS popular south actor to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film

Vijay Sethupathi who played the villain in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has bagged the role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 11:59
movie_image: 
Vijay Sethupathi

MUMBAI: Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, Jawan is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema as it unites the biggest Bollywood star with Atlee, one of the most promising Tamil filmmakers for a pan-India film. And if recent reports are to be believed, the film has got bigger and better with the inclusion of Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

The makers initially approached the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati for the villain role, but due to his busy schedule, he couldn't be a part of the film, and thus, the makers have now offered the film to the Super Deluxe star.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi releases first look of survival thriller 'Parundhaaguthu Oorkuruvi'

Vijay Sethupathi's recent villainous avatar as Santhanam in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram was one of the highlights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Well, it seems that the National Award-winning actor has impressed not just the makers of Jawan, but also the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, the upcoming sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

Since Shah Rukh's first look with his face covered in a bandage was released, there has been huge excitement among the fans about each and every detail of the film.

Also Read: Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is the leading lady in Jawan but Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to be playing a crucial cameo in the film slated to release on June 2, 2023.

Credit: DNA

About Author

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 11:59

