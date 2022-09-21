Latest Update! Raj Kundra finally breaks his silence on Porn Racket case, Scroll down to know more

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, has reacted to his arrest for the first time, a year after he was arrested in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 15:57
MUMBAI : A year after being arrested in a case related to the alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps, actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, has reacted to his arrest for the first time.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Raj shared his picture and said that ‘The truth will come out soon’.
 

"One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad It’s a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger  #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers."

Along with the picture, he wrote, "If you don't know the whole story... SHUT UP."


Raj is rarely seen active on social media since he reappeared with new accounts and posted the photo with the caption, "I need new haters, because the old ones are starting to like me."

 
If reports are to be believed, Raj Kundra has also been approached for a new season of Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

 

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 15:57

