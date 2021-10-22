Latest Update! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone join the lucrative race to bid for a new IPL team

MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to scale larger with the influx of two new franchises making it a 10-team tournament. It is reported that Bollywood's superstar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to join the bidding wars, alongside the likes of Adani Group, Sanjeev Goenka, and Manchester United's Glazer family in buying a new team.

IPL and Bollywood have always had a great connection as Kolkata Knight Riders continue to be co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla while Preity Zinta has stakes in Punjab Kings.

If multiple sources are to be believed, Deepika and Ranveer could be in the running to own a team with global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United a sure shot dark-horse in the bidding war.

The bidding process for the new IPL team is scheduled to take place on Monday (October 25) in Dubai, a day after India’s match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, while Deepika Padukone has the most awaited Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan.

