Latest Update! Salman Khan uses BULLETPROOF land cruiser after the alleged death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

MUMBAI : It seems that Salman Khan is well and truly facing the heat these days of his life being in danger. If reports are to be believed, then the Tiger 3 superstar has upgraded his regular mode of car travel to a Toyota Land Cruiser, with his current vehicle featuring bulletproof glass and armour.

Earlier, it came to light that legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan came upon an anonymous chit near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, Mumbai, on Sunday, 5th June, while taking a break from his morning walk. Police have confirmed that the chit contained death threats for both Salim and his superstar son, Salman Khan, with the words, “Moose wala jaisa kar dunga (I'll give you a fate like that of Moose Wala),” written on it among other dire threats.

The police security has actually been tightened though for Salman Khan, after he and father Salim Khan received the death threat letter post Sidhu Moose Wala's shooting. As per Bandra police officials, three gang members of Lawrence Bishnoi, who had arrived in Mumbai from Jalour, Rajasthan, planted the letter for Salim.

The cops have registered an offence and are checking CCTV footage in the Bandra Bandstand area, besides also making inquiries with locals as a part of their investigation. Apparently, they're taking all such matters very seriously after the Sidhu Moose Wala shooting.

Credit: BollywoodLife