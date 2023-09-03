Latest Update! Satish Kaushik passed away: His body to arrive in the afternoon, cremation to take place at 5 pm

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another update. Veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away and was 66 years old, is survived by his wife and daughter. He was an ace director and his works will forever be in the hearts of audiences.

The country woke up this morning, with the heartbreaking news that veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who has given us films like Tere Naam, is no more.

The entire entertainment industry, his friends, colleagues, people who have adored his work came out in support of his family and recalled their time with him. He was close friends with Anupam Kher and the two have been part of many films together.

Now, as per sources a new update coming to light is that he will be brought to the city by afternoon and the cremation will take place in the city around 5pm. The cremation will take place at the Versova Crematorium, Hindu Smashan Bhoomi.

Many celebrities from the industry have put up posts on their social media and recalled their moments with him. Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Mahima Chaudhary were amongst celebrities who saw him during the Holi party at Janki Kutir and remembered their last moments with the late actor.

