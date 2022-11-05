Latest Update! Siddharth Pitani’s lawyer reveals his bail plea is still pending in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 09:06
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been surfacing headlines for a long time now. His death case investigation has led the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) arrest Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others. The NCB also arrested the Kai Po Che! actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani last year and since then, the latter’s bail plea has been pending.

Reportedly, Siddharth Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed said, “We have applied for bail in January but the hearing is yet to come up in court.”

Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the investigating agency after they got details from his phone and WhatsApp chats which served as evidence that he had alleged connections with drug suppliers involved in the case.

Though Pithani applied for bail a number of times, it got denied every time. He was given special permission by the court to attend his wedding last year in the month of July. He tied the knot in Hyderabad and then surrendered himself a fortnight after his marriage.

Allegedly, Siddharth Pithani was the first person who saw the Kedarnath actor hanging in his apartment.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. 

Credit: Times Now

Latest Video