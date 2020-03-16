Latest Update! Siddharth Pithani to appear in court for bail hearing in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case

Siddharth Pithani is a graphic designer and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s housemate and had worked with the actor for his ‘Dream 150’ project

MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta fame Sushant Singh Rajput's aide and one of the key accused in the drugs case, Siddharth Pithani has now applied for bail once again and the hearing is likely to happen today. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources have stated that action was taken against Pithani after they got details from his phone and WhatsApp chats leading to evidence that suggested he had alleged connections with drug suppliers.

Also Read: Must read! Rhea Chakraborty drops unseen pictures as she misses Sushant Singh Rajput

Pithani had applied for bail quite a few times, but it was denied every single time. He was given special permission by the court to attend his marriage in July 2021 in Hyderabad. He surrendered himself a fortnight after his marriage.

Pithani worked with a graphic design agency and had arrived in Mumbai in 2019. Pithani took up a job in Ahmedabad but was called by SSR in January 2020 with the promise that he would pay him a salary. He returned to Sushant’s employment for the ‘Dream 150’ project and stayed with him till the end.

Also Read: Shocking! Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are charged by the NCB in the drugs case

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed draft charges against the others and actress Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty before a special court in Mumbai regarding her connection with the drugs case that is linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Prosecutor Atul Sarpande says that prosecution maintains charges against the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet.

Credit: ETimes


 

Latest Video