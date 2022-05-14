Latest Update! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged, the actor’s team clarifies

MUMBAI: Karan Deol was recently rumoured to have been engaged to his long-time girlfriend Drisha, great grand daughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. However, if the reports are to be believed, the actor’s team has denied the rumours of their engagement.

Also Read: Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged to his longtime girlfriend, scroll down to know more

The two are said to have been dating each other since long and soon will also tie the knot taking this relationship ahead. However, his team has rubbished these reports, saying, “Karan and Drisha and childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

Also Read: Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother, Rajveer Deol who will debut in Bollywood soon

On the professional front, the actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will soon be seen sharing screen space with his family members and actors including Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2.

While in this project, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra, it was in the 2013 release, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also featured the trio, Karan had worked on the project as a second unit director.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol on the other hand is busy shooting his much-anticipated film Gadar 2.

Credit: SPOTBOYE