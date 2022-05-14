Latest Update! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged, the actor’s team clarifies

Karan Deol was rumoured to have been engaged to his long-time girlfriend Drisha, renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy’s great granddaughter
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 09:34
movie_image: 
Karan Deol

MUMBAI: Karan Deol was recently rumoured to have been engaged to his long-time girlfriend Drisha, great grand daughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. However, if the reports are to be believed, the actor’s team has denied the rumours of their engagement.

Also Read: Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged to his longtime girlfriend, scroll down to know more

The two are said to have been dating each other since long and soon will also tie the knot taking this relationship ahead. However, his team has rubbished these reports, saying, “Karan and Drisha and childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

Also Read: Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother, Rajveer Deol who will debut in Bollywood soon

On the professional front, the actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will soon be seen sharing screen space with his family members and actors including Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2.

While in this project, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra, it was in the 2013 release, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also featured the trio, Karan had worked on the project as a second unit director.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol on the other hand is busy shooting his much-anticipated film Gadar 2.

Credit: SPOTBOYE

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Sunny Deol Karan Deol Drisha Bimal Roy Engagement Rumours Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Apne 2 Bobby Deol Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Dharmendra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 09:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Manjari and Akshara seem to share a perfect mother-daughter relation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
Oops! Nora Fatehi trolled for her recent attire, see netizens’ reactions
MUMBAI: The gorgeous Nora Fatehi is known for her amazing dancing skills and impeccable fashion sense in the industry....
Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! New members to enter in Anuj-Anupamaa’s life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
OMG! Sohail Khan married to Seema Khan secretly going against family’s decision, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Khan’s marriage was no less than a Bollywood story. The duo met on the sets of Pyaar Kiya...
Pandya Store: Blame Game! Suman accuses Raavi of Rishita’s exit from the house
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar pranks this co-star, check out!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya as...
Recent Stories
Sohail-Seema
OMG! Sohail Khan married to Seema Khan secretly going against family’s decision, scroll down to know more
Latest Video