Latest Update! Tabu roped for Ajay Devgan’s ‘Bholaa’ movie, deets inside

MUMBAI: The Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster movie ‘Kaithi’ starring Ajay Devgn has gone on floors with the title ‘Bholaa’. In the film, Ajay Devgan reprises the role played by actor Karthi.

A source close to the film has revealed, "Tabu has been finalised for the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'."

Ajay in fact did a quiet mahurat of the film too on January 11. Only after that, he shot for it but just for 56 minutes (7.44 am to 8.35 am) to be precise with a skeleton crew, the key actors, and technicians maintaining all protocols of precautions. The shoot was done at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon (West).

'Bholaa' will be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who is Devgan’s cousin and the cinematography is by Aseem Bajaj. Dharmendra along with Vikrant, another cousin of Ajay, accompanied the actor yesterday to Sabarimala temple.

For 11 days, he slept on a mattress on the floor, wore black, did the Ayyappa Pooja twice a day, ate only vegetarian food without any garlic/onion, walked barefoot wherever he went, didn’t use any perfume, and did not have any alcohol.

Credit: ETimes



