Latest Update! Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ will release on THIS date

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff took Twitter to share a picture from the sets of Heropanti 2, to confirm that ‘Heropanti 2’ will hit the big screens on 29th April this year during Eid weekend. Well, it’s still time for the release, but due to the Omicron scare and the rise in Covid-19 cases many big films have been postponed.

He tweeted, “Heropanti level doubled up this schedule! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April 2022 #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @TaraSutaria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies .”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Heropanti 2’ also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. It is Tiger’s second film that has been made into a franchise. He already has the Baaghi franchise under his name. While we have seen Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and Baaghi 3, there are reports that Baaghi 4 is also in the pipeline.

Well, Heropanti 2 won’t be getting a solo release. Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh is also slated to release on 29th April 2022.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath – Part 1. The movie, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam, is slated to release on 23rd December 2022. Well, even Ganapath won’t be getting a solo release; Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas will be clashing with the Tiger and Kriti starrer.

Credit: BollywoodLife