Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee hospitalised in a private hospital owing to age-related issues
Latest Update! Veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee admitted to the hospital

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee has been hospitalised on Friday morning after she complained of extreme uneasiness. It is learned that although her condition is more or less stable, she is extremely weak and is undergoing different medical tests at the hospital.

Family sources said that the actress was not been too well for the last few days. Her family did not want to take any risk and got her admitted to a private hospital.

The doctors from the private medical facility in Kolkata are continuously monitoring her health. According to hospital authorities, Madhabi Mukherjee is suffering from persistent anemia and diabetes.

The 80-year-old actress was always considered a favourite of legendary film directors -- Late Satyajit Ray, Late Ritwik Ghatak, and Late Mrinal Sen -- was hospitalised after her blood sugar level shot up suddenly.

A protégé of theatre legend Sisir Bhadhuri, Madhabi Mukherjee shot to fame with her distinctive style and screen presence in films directed by Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak. She is best known for her role in Ray's iconic Charulata. The actress is also the recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Bengali film, Dibratrir Kabya.

Credit: ETimes

