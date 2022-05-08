Latest Update! Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera to opt for OTT release, details inside

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera is one of the awaited films of the year. Fans of Vicky are waiting for his next big screen movie after 2020's lackluster Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. If reports are to be believed then Shashank Khaitan's directorial Govinda Naam Mera will head for a direct OTT release.

Reportedly, Karan Johar may opt for an OTT release, as he does not want to release the film in cinemas, just for the sake of a viable theatrical window.

Last year in December, before his marriage, Vicky Kaushal announced the title of his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film was slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared three different posters of the movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ on Instagram. He captioned it, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!” For the unversed, Govinda Naam Mera is a revamped version of Mr Lele, which was set to star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

