Latest Update! Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera to opt for OTT release, details inside

Karan Johar to release Vicky Kaushal, Bhumika Pednekar, and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera on digital platform instead of theatrical release

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 17:40
movie_image: 
Latest Update! Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera to opt for OTT release, details inside

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera is one of the awaited films of the year. Fans of Vicky are waiting for his next big screen movie after 2020's lackluster Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. If reports are to be believed then Shashank Khaitan's directorial Govinda Naam Mera will head for a direct OTT release.

Also Read:https:BIG Update! Mumbai Police ask Instagram to take down Manvinder’s account after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats

Reportedly, Karan Johar may opt for an OTT release, as he does not want to release the film in cinemas, just for the sake of a viable theatrical window.

Last year in December, before his marriage, Vicky Kaushal announced the title of his upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film was slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022.

Also Read:Vicky Kaushal says 'it was great' working with Rashmika Mandanna; we wonder what's cooking!

Vicky took to Instagram and shared three different posters of the movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ on Instagram. He captioned it, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!” For the unversed, Govinda Naam Mera is a revamped version of Mr Lele, which was set to star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Credit: DNA
TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Vicky Kaushal Govinda Naam Mera Kiara Advani Bhumi Pednekar Karan Johar Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 17:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan is a ladies’ man and this photo from his college days is a proof of it
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows.Many celebs have been contestants on this TV...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Must Read! Vedika doesn’t listen to Nandini, gets slapped for not obeying Nandini
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Kundali Bhagya: Puzzled! Preeta left speechless noticing the similarities between Arjun and Karan
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Exclusive! “The best thing about Niyati is that she wants to learn her craft and she is very enthusiastic” - Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
HILARIOUS! Sriti Jha reveals what kind of dates she will go on post her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha impressed everyone with her stint in Colors' popular adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera to opt for OTT release, details inside
Latest Update! Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera to opt for OTT release, details inside
Latest Video