Latest Update! This is what Raj Kundra’s advocate has to say about ED probe into money laundering case

Raj Kundra has been booked under money laundering case by the ED
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 11:19
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been recently booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. It was reported that the ED is in the process of probing financial transactions of Kundra and the other accused from the case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic content. However, Kundra's lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil has now issued a statement that states they have not heard about any case or charges against Kundra from the ED.

Also Read:Latest Update! ED registers money laundering case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra

The statement said, "We have not received any official confirmation / communication from the Enforcement Directorate regarding any ECIR filed in the said case against my client Mr. Raj Kundra. However, if the media reports about ED taking up the matter are true then it’s my clients duty to cooperate with the inquiry / investigation conducted by ED regarding the said matter."

Also Read:Sexy! When Shivaleeka Oberoi proved to be a major headturner with her hotness

Reports from yesterday suggested that the case was registered last week after examining collected details and ED would start summoning those connected with the case in a few days.

In his statement, Advocate Patil offered clarification about this information stating, "The predicate offence registered by Mumbai Police has culminated into a charge sheet and is pending before the Court. The said predicate case does not carry any allegations of proceeds of crime. There are no allegations by the Mumbai police in the entire chargesheet which may attract the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act."

Credit: ETimes
    
 

Latest Video