News

"Laugh Out Loud!" - Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma tells her secret how to stay calm in stressful situations

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 03:09 PM
Actress Evelyn Sharma sure is used to dealing with stressful situations! From shooting her film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ on the mountain tops of the Himalayas in sub-zero temperatures to performing action stunts in sandstorm and blazing heat in the desert of Abu Dhabi in the UAE for her upcoming film Saaho! “Ten years in the entertainment industry really taught me how to stay calm in stressful situations!” says the ‘Sunny Sunny’ girl with a charming smile.
 
What’s her secret, you ask? Three little letters: LOL - yes, “laugh out loud” is her secret to staying sane and at ease in this demanding field of work. “Take life with a bit of humor and you’ll be surprised how easy things will become.” Of course, the philanthropist and founder of her charity foundation ‘Seams For Dreams’ is well aware that there are times in life when it gets hard to even force a smile. No different in a year’s long career. “I’ve faced really bad times, too. Not knowing how to pay my rent tomorrow, sexual harassment, and being screwed over or simply not paid at the end of a project, are unfortunately regular hurdles when you get into this industry,” says Evelyn with a suddenly more serious face. “I’m glad I can see a lot of changes though and the next generation is way more serious about doing great work and treating each other fairly.”
 
She calls it “Smile Therapy”; after a stressful day at the office she likes to unwind to a good comedy movie or stand-up comedy set. “It helps me forget about my day’s worries and helps me to take difficult situations with a bit of humor. Comedy is always going to be my favourite genre and shooting for films like ‘Main Tera Hero’ counts to my best experiences. What’s better than a set full of fun loving comedy actors?” laughs the actor turned social entrepreneur who is most known for her outstanding comic performances and catchy item numbers, like her recent song ‘Babli’ from the film ‘Kissebaaz’ starring Pankaj Tripathi. We certainly think a smile looks best on Evelyn and are now looking forward to seeing her opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in her first action role in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’ this August!
Tags > Evelyn Sharma, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, Shraddha Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
30 Aug 2019 02:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Namish Taneja is all praises about co-star Meera Deosthale
Namish Taneja is all praises about co-star Meera... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Aug 2019 02:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama in Dr. Ishani’s life in Sanjivani 2
Major drama in Dr. Ishani’s life in Sanjivani 2 | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Gaurav Chopra
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days