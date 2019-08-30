"Laugh Out Loud!" - Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma tells her secret how to stay calm in stressful situations

Actress Evelyn Sharma sure is used to dealing with stressful situations! From shooting her film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ on the mountain tops of the Himalayas in sub-zero temperatures to performing action stunts in sandstorm and blazing heat in the desert of Abu Dhabi in the UAE for her upcoming film Saaho! “Ten years in the entertainment industry really taught me how to stay calm in stressful situations!” says the ‘Sunny Sunny’ girl with a charming smile.

What’s her secret, you ask? Three little letters: LOL - yes, “laugh out loud” is her secret to staying sane and at ease in this demanding field of work. “Take life with a bit of humor and you’ll be surprised how easy things will become.” Of course, the philanthropist and founder of her charity foundation ‘Seams For Dreams’ is well aware that there are times in life when it gets hard to even force a smile. No different in a year’s long career. “I’ve faced really bad times, too. Not knowing how to pay my rent tomorrow, sexual harassment, and being screwed over or simply not paid at the end of a project, are unfortunately regular hurdles when you get into this industry,” says Evelyn with a suddenly more serious face. “I’m glad I can see a lot of changes though and the next generation is way more serious about doing great work and treating each other fairly.”