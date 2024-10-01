Lavish! Hrithik Roshan's luxurious Abode with a nautical theme and a breathtaking sea view; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: The beachy, serene atmosphere of Hrithik Roshan's house is complemented by the most bizarre accents imaginable. His house has everything, including a vending machine in the main room and an opulent piano.

Hrithik Roshan says that no one is policed to keep their arms to themselves or refrain from touching items and causing a mess, even though his house appears clean. The actor claims that his friends and visitors are welcome to use his house as if it were their own.

Hrithik was heavily involved in the design of his house; he purchased two additional properties for over Rs 100 crore. The actor reportedly intends to combine the two apartments one of which is a single-story house and the other is a duplex penthouse to create a "mansion in the air."

Hrithik's home's interior designer, Ashiesh Shah, offered viewers a tour of the house to highlight some of the exquisite features and inspirations that went into it. The home features a nautical design with a view of the ocean. Hrithik and his designer attempted to use small sea items like shells, a big ship lamp, crystallized corals, and more instead of focusing too much on the wall colors and larger furnishings.

The blue carpet in the living area serves as an anchor for the white walls and furnishings. Hrithik adds vibrant yellow sunflowers to his carpet to liven up the space. According to Hrithik, the spirit of Santorini, Greece, inspired him to build his blue and white home.

Artwork in Hrithik Roshan's house that serves as inspiration. According to Hrithik, his sons have an anchor in the art.

Hrithik gifted his sons a magnificent piano. A vending machine is located directly in Hrithik Roshan's living room.

Hrithik's house is in Juhu, directly across from Akshay Kumar's. Because of their close proximity, during the lockdown, they even gathered across the boundary wall to cheer and pound spoons in support of the frontline staff who have battled the coronavirus outbreak.

In terms of his career path, Hrithik is preparing for the release of the action-packed Fighter and is also filming War 2, which is set in the YRF-produced spy universe. Kareena's upcoming films include The Crew and The Buckingham Murders.

Credit- Hindustan Times