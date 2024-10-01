Lavish! Hrithik Roshan's luxurious Abode with a nautical theme and a breathtaking sea view; Check out PICs here!

Hrithik Roshan says that no one is policed to keep their arms to themselves or refrain from touching items and causing a mess, even though his house appears clean. The actor claims that his friends and visitors are welcome to use his house as if it were their own.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:55
movie_image: 
Hrithik

MUMBAI: The beachy, serene atmosphere of Hrithik Roshan's house is complemented by the most bizarre accents imaginable. His house has everything, including a vending machine in the main room and an opulent piano.

Hrithik Roshan says that no one is policed to keep their arms to themselves or refrain from touching items and causing a mess, even though his house appears clean. The actor claims that his friends and visitors are welcome to use his house as if it were their own.

(Also read:OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

Hrithik was heavily involved in the design of his house; he purchased two additional properties for over Rs 100 crore. The actor reportedly intends to combine the two apartments one of which is a single-story house and the other is a duplex penthouse to create a "mansion in the air."

Hrithik's home's interior designer, Ashiesh Shah, offered viewers a tour of the house to highlight some of the exquisite features and inspirations that went into it. The home features a nautical design with a view of the ocean. Hrithik and his designer attempted to use small sea items like shells, a big ship lamp, crystallized corals, and more instead of focusing too much on the wall colors and larger furnishings.

The blue carpet in the living area serves as an anchor for the white walls and furnishings. Hrithik adds vibrant yellow sunflowers to his carpet to liven up the space. According to Hrithik, the spirit of Santorini, Greece, inspired him to build his blue and white home.

Artwork in Hrithik Roshan's house that serves as inspiration. According to Hrithik, his sons have an anchor in the art.

Hrithik gifted his sons a magnificent piano. A vending machine is located directly in Hrithik Roshan's living room.

Hrithik's house is in Juhu, directly across from Akshay Kumar's. Because of their close proximity, during the lockdown, they even gathered across the boundary wall to cheer and pound spoons in support of the frontline staff who have battled the coronavirus outbreak.

In terms of his career path, Hrithik is preparing for the release of the action-packed Fighter and is also filming War 2, which is set in the YRF-produced spy universe. Kareena's upcoming films include The Crew and The Buckingham Murders.

(Also read: WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Hindustan Times

Hrithik Roshan Jr NTR Kiara Advani Movie News interior designer Sussanne Khan Arslan Goni Ek Tha Tiger Tiger Zinda Hai war Pathaan Tiger 3 YRF Bollywood News Aditya Chopra Ayan Mukerji War 2 YRF SPY UNIVERSE Saba Azad Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/10/2024 - 13:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yay: Reem Shaikh shares a photo with Jennifer Winget and the entire team as they wrap shooting for their upcoming project!
MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh has proved that age is not related to talent. She started her career as a child artist and...
Kya Baat Hai! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares this important milestone of her show, check it out
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Wow! Have a look at the upcoming sequels of OTT series this year
MUMBAI: It has been a great year in terms of ott series, we have seen some amazing shows coming on digital platforms...
Exclusive! Selfiee and Permanent Roommates season 3 actor Ankur Jain to be seen in OTT series Raisinghania Vs Raisinghnia
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Wow! Sanaya Irani makes BFF Drashti Dhami’s birthday special; says ‘40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting’
MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani are the best of friends.The two have been inseparable and from how they met to...
Must Read! “Itna Lamba title” netizens reacts to the title of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! “Itna Lamba title” netizens reacts to the title of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! “Itna Lamba title” netizens reacts to the title of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer
Hrithik Roshan
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks
Hrithik Roshan
Happy Birthday! Hrithik Roshan turns 50, Check out these adorable childhood pics of the actor which will melt your heart
Aamir Khan
Amazing! Aamir Khan surprises Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare by singing at their Sangeet ceremony; Video takes internet by storm
Vinali Bhatnagar
Hotness Alert! Here are times when Vinali Bhatnagar raised the temperature with her irresistible hotness
Hrithik Roshan
What! When Hrithik Roshan candidly talked about speculations surrounding his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Says ‘Thankfully, the people who matter…’