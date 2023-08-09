Lavish! Kusha Kapila gives a brief tour of her new home in Mumbai as she begins to live her single life again

Kusha discussed how building a home in a new city could be "extremely daunting" in the latest films released by Beautiful Homes, but she was able to do it all in her new apartment. She remarked in the film that a house has to be both aesthetically pleasing and useful.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 20:32
movie_image: 
Kusha

MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila, an actor and content creator who will soon be featured in the Hindi flicks Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, was recently given a tour of her brand-new Mumbai home. Kusha recently disclosed that she moved to Mumbai only a few months ago and is still adjusting to life there. The actor and her spouse Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia once lived together at a house in Gurugram.

Also read: Must Read! Kusha Kapila breaks her silence over online attacks on her separation announcement with Zorawar Ahluwalia: “sanitizing my feed slowly, but steadily”

Kusha discussed how building a home in a new city could be "extremely daunting" in the latest films released by Beautiful Homes, but she was able to do it all in her new apartment. She remarked in the film that a house has to be both aesthetically pleasing and useful.

She mentioned in the video, “A home can’t just be aesthetic, it has to be functional also.”

Take A Look:-

Kusha's house has a minimalistic feel to it because of the choice of lighter colours in the furnishings, which gives it a very tidy appearance. She mentioned that it took her 30 to 40 days to complete this dwelling.
 

When Kusha talked about the aesthetics of her home, she mentioned that she wanted to coordinate the curtains' and sofa's fabrics and that she also wanted everything to look good with the lights she was using in the house.

Recently, Zorawar and Kusha declared their separation. Kusha recently discussed the negative remarks she received following her divorce in an interview, “I do understand that this is a part of being a public person. If you are profiting off being a public person toh kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna which is going to happen. My life now is just in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker every day and that’s just what I work towards. Every day I have to be immune and I have to be thick-skinned. The scars will begin to heal soon enough.”

Also read: Must Read! Kusha Kapila breaks her silence over online attacks on her separation announcement with Zorawar Ahluwalia: “sanitizing my feed slowly, but steadily”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Indian Express

Zorawar Kusha Kapila Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South News South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 20:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Worries! Vandana worried to see a silent Atharva
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Vanshaj: Curious! Vidur gives money to a mysterious man
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Incredible! Rubina Dilaik’s stunning silhouettes are perfect to take a cue for looking simply beautiful
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most adored television stars nowadays. Not just because she is a gifted actress,...
Jawan: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's film will Surpass Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan's box office collection?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan already had BLOCKBUSTER written all over the verdict before it even came out. Yes,...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Baalveer has no super powers, has to save his own life
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Gadar 2 box office collection day 28: WOW! Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel starrer earns ₹1.50 crore as Jawan released in theatres
MUMBAI: After Pathaan and Baahubali 2 at the domestic box office, Gadar 2, which debuted in theaters on August 11, just...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's film will Surpass Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan's box office collection?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's film will Surpass Gadar 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan's box office collection?
Sunny Deol
Gadar 2 box office collection day 28: WOW! Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel starrer earns ₹1.50 crore as Jawan released in theatres
Kangana Ranaut
Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"
Ayushmann Khurrana
Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 14: Oh No! Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns only 1 crore amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan craze
Jawan
Jawan: Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan Starrer will not be released in Bangladesh due to THIS reason; Read on to know more
Joe
What! Joe Jonas was 'unsupportive' to wife Sophie Turner, reports reveal