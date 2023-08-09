Lavish! Kusha Kapila gives a brief tour of her new home in Mumbai as she begins to live her single life again

MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila, an actor and content creator who will soon be featured in the Hindi flicks Sukhee and Thank You for Coming, was recently given a tour of her brand-new Mumbai home. Kusha recently disclosed that she moved to Mumbai only a few months ago and is still adjusting to life there. The actor and her spouse Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia once lived together at a house in Gurugram.

Kusha discussed how building a home in a new city could be "extremely daunting" in the latest films released by Beautiful Homes, but she was able to do it all in her new apartment. She remarked in the film that a house has to be both aesthetically pleasing and useful.

She mentioned in the video, “A home can’t just be aesthetic, it has to be functional also.”

Take A Look:-

Kusha's house has a minimalistic feel to it because of the choice of lighter colours in the furnishings, which gives it a very tidy appearance. She mentioned that it took her 30 to 40 days to complete this dwelling.

When Kusha talked about the aesthetics of her home, she mentioned that she wanted to coordinate the curtains' and sofa's fabrics and that she also wanted everything to look good with the lights she was using in the house.

Recently, Zorawar and Kusha declared their separation. Kusha recently discussed the negative remarks she received following her divorce in an interview, “I do understand that this is a part of being a public person. If you are profiting off being a public person toh kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna which is going to happen. My life now is just in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker every day and that’s just what I work towards. Every day I have to be immune and I have to be thick-skinned. The scars will begin to heal soon enough.”

Credit- Indian Express