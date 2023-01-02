Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter

MUMBAI :Two years ago in 2020, a report was doing the rounds that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya were separating, as she filed for divorce. This news came as a sudden shock to fans all over. Now there are some new reports that have come out. Aaliya’s lawyer took to his Twitter handle to make some claims. Keep on reading to find out all the details.

Aaliya's lawyer Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee stated that his client Aaliya was being harassed and that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family were doing everything they could to remove her from their house. He has not been getting a chance to meet her so as to get her signatures for the filed court cases.

A while back, Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui shared some videos on Twitter. He alleged that a security guard had prevented him from meeting with his client. He had come there to get some signatures on the papers for the court cases but he was not allowed to enter. The security guard took some names like Anwar Bhai and Shiv. When asked who they were, the security guard remained silent. He was on a call and did not allow the lawyer entry into the premises. The security guard even made threatening remarks saying that he would hit his head.

Also Read : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, and Anurag Kashyap grace the show

Rizwan also revealed that Nawazuddin and his family filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. He further claimed that they even threatened to arrest her. One day, she was called to the police station in the evening and the lawyer claimed that no police came and protected Aaliy’s rights, and that her modesty was questioned.

The Lawyer even revealed that the legitimacy of Aaliya and Nawazuddin's minor son was questioned. Despite all the claims, the police took no action against the complaint filed under Section 509 of IPC. Check out the lawyers tweets:

Audacity shown by the "Security Guard" proves multiple things

a) He believes that his employer can handle & buy anything with power & money

b) He also has full faith that Police is on his side.

Disgusting & shameful. https://t.co/fNZNdFJSfH — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 29, 2023

Will find out who this person named Shiv & this so-called Anwar Bhai are & how they are connected with @Nawazuddin_S

Note that the Security Guard even had the audacity to threaten us with false case by harming his ownself. He realized later that he is dealing with an Advocate https://t.co/eODf1RJPAA pic.twitter.com/ebvGUgeA5D — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 30, 2023

@Dev_Fadnavis @maharashtra_hmo @CPMumbaiPolice @DrSEShinde Versova Police refused my clients' FIR when her modesty was insulted before them. Instead TRESPASS FIR was filed against her for entering husband's house. Now ensure assistance in 498A to my client against @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/fNZNdFJSfH pic.twitter.com/OKMwXTJTFa — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 31, 2023



The case of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya's divorce has again made headlines in the news. The lawyer claimed that the actor and his family members did not permit Aaliya some basic needs and requirements of a human being (food, a bed, and a bathroom to take bath in the last seven days). The lawyer further claimed that a lot of male bodyguards are often surrounding Aaliya. The family had even installed CCTV in the house.



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar



Also Read : “Isse hum confidence kahe ya over confidence” - netizens react to this shocking statement made by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Credits : BollywoodLife.com