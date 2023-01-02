Lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya makes shocking statements on Twitter

Aaliya's lawyer Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee took to Twitter to make some claims regarding the ongoing case between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya.
MUMBAI  :Two years ago in 2020, a report was doing the rounds that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya were separating, as she filed for divorce. This news came as a sudden shock to fans all over. Now there are some new reports that have come out. Aaliya’s lawyer took to his Twitter handle to make some claims. Keep on reading to find out all the details.

Aaliya's lawyer Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee stated that his client Aaliya was being harassed and that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family were doing everything they could to remove her from their house. He has not been getting a chance to meet her so as to get her signatures for the filed court cases.

A while back, Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui shared some videos on Twitter. He alleged that a security guard had prevented him from meeting with his client. He had come there to get some signatures on the papers for the court cases but he was not allowed to enter. The security guard took some names like Anwar Bhai and Shiv. When asked who they were, the security guard remained silent. He was on a call and did not allow the lawyer entry into the premises. The security guard even made threatening remarks saying that he would hit his head.

Rizwan also revealed that Nawazuddin and his family filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. He further claimed that they even threatened to arrest her. One day, she was called to the police station in the evening and the lawyer claimed that no police came and protected Aaliy’s rights, and that her modesty was questioned.

The Lawyer even revealed that the legitimacy of Aaliya and Nawazuddin's minor son was questioned. Despite all the claims, the police took no action against the complaint filed under Section 509 of IPC. Check out the lawyers tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 


The case of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya's divorce has again made headlines in the news. The lawyer claimed that the actor and his family members did not permit Aaliya some basic needs and requirements of a human being (food, a bed, and a bathroom to take bath in the last seven days). The lawyer further claimed that a lot of male bodyguards are often surrounding Aaliya. The family had even installed CCTV in the house.


