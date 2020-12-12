Leaders greet Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

MUMBAI: Southern superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and DMK President M.K. Stalin led others in greeting the veteran actor, who is set to launch his party soon.

Fans of the megastar who had assembled outside his residence at the Poes Garden were in for a disappointment though.

They had arranged to cut the birthday cake for their idol and had hoped to greet their star but Rajinikanth was not at his residence and had gone away with his family.

In a tweet Palaniswami said: "My heartiest birthday greetings to Rajinkanth for a long and healthy life."

"Birthday wishes to loving and affectionate friend Rajinikanth," Stalin said in a tweet. The DMK leader also said he had called and wished the actor over phone.

Members of Rajini Makkal Mandram performed special prayers at various temples in the state.

At various parts of the state, posters greeting Rajinikanth on his birthday were also pasted by the Mandram members.