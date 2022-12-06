Leading Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Prominent celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella allegedly committed suicide at her boutique studio in the Banjara Hills on Saturday. The designer was only 35 years old. Her body was found in the bathroom of the boutique in MLA Colony.

The police found the body after the watchman alerted them that she did not respond to his knocks. A bottle of carbon monoxide was found in the bathroom.

The deceased was taken to the Osmania Hospital for autopsy after Banjara Hills police filed a report.

The police discovered a suicide note after initially treating it as a death under questionable circumstances. She is said to have written that she was fed up with her lonely life and that it was not the life she desired.

The fashion designer has written that she didn't want to be a burden on her parents and apologised for going to such lengths.

Prathyusha has worked as a fashion designer for a number of well-known Bollywood and Tollywood stars.

Prathyusha had arrived at the boutique on Saturday morning, and when she did not leave until the afternoon, the watchman went to check on her. He alerted the neighbours, who informed the police after she did not reply to numerous knocking on the door.

The authorities believe the fashion designer committed the heinous act as a result of severe depression.

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Twitter to condole the death of her friend.

"My bestie, my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/Pissed/Sad - She had the best of everything, career, friends & family, yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, I truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace," Upasana wrote.

Pratyusha had worked as a fashion designer for leading celebrities Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Jacqueline Fernandez and several Tollywood personalities.

SOURCE: IANS