Leaked! Inside video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding gets leaked

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have already reached the venue along with their family and friends in Rajasthan. The Barware fort has been lit up to welcome all the wedding guests. Now, a leaked video from inside the hotel has been released where we can see performers dancing on the song Khwaja Mere Khwaja, which is being sung unplugged by a local artist.

Also read: Shocking! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get trolled by netizens for the rules and regulations in place for their wedding, ask “Are they going on a mission?”

Earlier the inside details about the sangeet have been out. The couple will be doing the dance performances on their favorite tracks. It is said that Katrina Kaif’s sister will be performing on the Bollywood songs along with some English songs. Vicky’s brother will also be performing at the sangeet with his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

At the sangeet, the guests will also be entertained with some Rajasthani folk performances. The theme for the sangeet will be retro and crystal balls have been set up which have been brought from abroad.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have already left for their wedding in Rajasthan. Their guests have been made to sign an NDA where they won’t be allowed to carry their phones during the wedding. They even have to be fully vaccinated against COVID or show a negative report in order to attend Sawai Madhopur District Collector Rajendra Kishan. According to the reports in the news, 120 guests have been invited to the wedding.

Credit: Bollywoodlife

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: SHOCKING! Are Katrina and Vicky officially married?