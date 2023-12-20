Leaked! Sobhita Dhulipala and Ram Charan's Upcoming Project: Sneak Peek with Leaked Pictures

Leaked pictures from the upcoming project featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Ram Charan have set Bollywood abuzz.
Sobhita

MUMBAI: Leaked pictures from the upcoming project featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Ram Charan have set Bollywood abuzz. Sobhita, celebrated for her roles in Made in Heaven and Night Manager, is known for her acting prowess. 

On the other hand, Ram Charan has been making waves with his impactful performances, notably in movies like Dhruva and RRR.

The duo recently grabbed attention as they were spotted dressed as a bride and groom, sparking curiosity among fans about their on-screen collaboration. The fresh pairing suggests a promising chemistry that is bound to create magic on screen. 

The images of Sobhita and Ram Charan as the to-be-wed couple have left fans eager for more.

The anticipation is building as audiences await the unveiling of the duo's magical on-screen chemistry in their upcoming project. The leaked pictures offer a tantalizing glimpse, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the official release.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 21:33

