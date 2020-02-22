News

Leaving contestants in awe, Tiger Shroff goes cartwheel-flipping during Baaghi 3 promotions on a reality show

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Recently, actor Tiger Shroff visited the sets of a reality show, Dance Plus where he made sure that he gets the audience spellbound with his cartwheel and flips. When a contestant on the show wished that the nation’s youngest action star joins him on the stage, Tiger made his day by doing some cartwheel flips along with and left the audience stunned!

The actor also took to his social media and posted a video of the same, “Dance Plus vs Baaghi 3”. Seeing Tiger and Rupesh, the contestant perform the dance moves effortlessly, everyone on the sets including the contestants and the judges couldn’t stop themselves from admiring his talent.

With his successful franchise, Tiger’s character Ronnie is widely being loved and has already become the most anticipated movie of the year. Everyone totally loved the stunts that the actor effortlessly performed as he visited the show to promote his next, Baaghi 3 along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff never leaves a chance to show off his skills and treat his fans with new kicks and flicks every single time and take the audiences by total awe.

Tiger is all set to once again wow the audiences with Baaghi 3 where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and the film will hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment.

