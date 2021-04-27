This led to a big fall out between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar

MUMBAI: While Karan Johar is a renowned filmmaker, Kartik Aaryan has also carved a niche for himself in B-town.

A lot has been speculated after Kartik Aaryan was disassociated from Karan Johar helmed Dostana 2. Now BollywoodHungama reports the details of the fallout. The differences between the two began after Kartik tried to renegotiate with the production banner to increase his fees as per market value. While Kartik signed Dostana 2 in 2019 for Rs. 2-3 crore, he tried to get his current market value which is said to be Rs. 10 crores.

This was considered unprofessional by Karan Johar, followed by KJo compensating for it for getting him on board for Mr Lele co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The insider informs, “Kartik Aaryan had come on board Dostana 2 in 2019 for a minimal amount of Rs. 2-3 crores, and at present his market value is upside of Rs. 10 crores. At first, he asked Karan for a hike in his acting fees mid-way as his market value had gone up big time in the last two years. While Karan believed it was unprofessional on Kartik’s part to renegotiate the remuneration mid-way, he tried to compensate him with another film, Mr Lele. Kartik also agreed to come on board the said film and was all charged up for a quirky ride.”

But later on, as the film went to Vicky Kaushal, Kartik was upset with KJo’s production banner. With Shashank Khaitan’s helmed Yoddha also going to Shahid Kapoor, however, though he did not give a nod to the movie, Dharma reportedly did not consider Kartik for it. “But to his surprise, he found himself replaced all of a sudden by Vicky Kaushal without being notified. Kartik was also upset with Dharma Productions when they gave Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha to Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway,” the insider added.

Later KJo offered him a film based on cricket to be directed by Sharan Sharma, hence, Kartik to be sure about it asked KJo for a contract. Meanwhile, the Luka Chuppi actor kept on pushing the shooting schedule for Dostana 2 giving out COVID-19 pandemic reason. But as he shot for Dhamaka amidst the pandemic, this left KJo upset with the actor. The insider continues, "Meanwhile, Kartik continued giving reasons of the Covid 19 pandemic to not start shoot for Dostana 2 and Karan didn't push him much either given their relationship. But when he shot for Dhamaka, Karan was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment.”

The insider giving out deets about the meeting between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan shared what the actor told the producer, “I will shoot for Dostana 2, only after you sign the contract for Sharan Sharma’s next. Karan felt there was a total lack of trust and couldn’t commit to the film until the script and screenplay were locked.”

When Karan Johar commenced the shoot of Mr Lele in April starring Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik shared he only had dates available from April onwards for Dostana 2, thus leaving KJo upset with the actor and the two stopped talking to each other. The insider added, “Karan felt it was unprofessional on Kartik’s end to arm-twist, and this finally led to a big fall out between the two, with things going ugly. Kartik on the other hand felt he was horribly underpaid for the job, as he was definitely the biggest selling point of the film and Karan was not keeping up his promise of a second film. Kartik also developed some issues with Janhvi Kapoor, due to their break up and it all culminated into a big fight, with money, like always coming in the centre. All issues might have been resolved, but unprofessionalism took things to a different tangent and Karan was left with no choice but to oust him from Dostana 2.” Currently, makers are considering between Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar to play the role earlier played by Kartik Aaryan.

