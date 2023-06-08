Legendary Actor Shabana Azmi to Hoist Indian National Flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day Celebrations

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Shabana Azmi

MUMBAI: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the biggest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India, is all set to kick off its highly anticipated annual event from 11th to 20th August this year. As part of its grand celebrations, the festival has announced that the esteemed Indian actress, Shabana Azmi, will do the distinguished honor of hoisting the Indian national flag on the morning of 12th August, in commemoration of the Independence Day weekend in India.

Shabana Azmi, an iconic and legendary figure in Indian cinema, holds a prominent position in the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide. With her exceptional talent and profound performances, she has etched an indelible mark in the Indian film diaspora, making her one of the most celebrated actresses of her time. A recipient of five National Film Awards, her versatile roles in acclaimed films such as Sparsh, Arth, Masoom, City of Joy, Tehzeeb, and Midnight's Children have not only won her numerous accolades but have also inspired a generation of actors and storytellers.

Speaking about the opportunity to hoist the tricolor at IFFM 2023, Shabana Azmi expressed her delight, stating, "I am happy to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion. IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences. This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s , Ghoomer, , is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of”. 

Director of the festival, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, “We are  thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming the legendary actor Shabana Azmi to hoist the Indian national flag at our Independence Day Celebrations. Shabana Azmi's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and her unwavering commitment to storytelling have left an indelible mark on the film fraternity. Her presence at IFFM 2023 embodies the essence of our festival, which aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian cinema to global audiences. We are honored to have her join us in this celebration of cultural unity and artistic brilliance."

Shabana Azmi Hoist Indian National Flag Indian Film Festival Melbourne Independence Day Celebrations Sparsh Arth Masoom City of Joy Tehzeeb Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Mystery! Simran goes missing, Sahiba doubts the Brar Family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must read! Sima Taparia talks about participating in Bigg Boss, here's what she has to say
MUMBAI: Sima Taparia rose to fame with the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking fame. A Mumbai-based marriage adviser by...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Change of heart when Ishaan comes to save Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's bungalow is set to undergo a transformation. It is believed that the actor’s family...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi to make her place in Ishaan's heart
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Dilip Kumar
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dilip Kumar
Woah! Dilip Kumar's bungalow to be demolished, here's what will happen to the plot
Anjali Anand
Wow! Anjali Anand reveals what Jaya Bachchan was like on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls her 'mastikhor'
Sheeba Akashdeep
Really! Sheeba Akashdeep reveals the struggles she has to face in the entertainment industry, “They have a preconceived notion that I come with a lot of tantrums”
Hema Malini
OMG! When Hema Malini revealed some shocking details of her relationship with Dharmendra: “nobody will feel like they want to live their life…”
Adhyayan Suman
What! When Adhyayan Suman revealed why he opened up about his affair with Kangana Ranut; ‘people didn’t know about my side of the story”
Meena Kumari
Tragic! Meena Kumari’s family couldn't pay Rs 3,500 to the hospital after she died, doctor cleared her bill