Lesser-Known fact! Nora Fatehi once featured in Emraan Hashmi starrer Mr. X, deets inside

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi, a crush of many Indians, turned 30 today! Nora, who rose to fame with her chartbuster song, Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning, has been an integral part of Emraan Hashmi starrer Mr. X which was released in 2015.

In the film, Nora did an item song titled ‘Alif Se’. She was seen alongside Indian television star Gurmeet Chaudhary. As the film didn’t do much at the box office, the song went unnoticed.

Nora became a well-known face post her chartbuster song, Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning. Not just her looks but Nora received a lot of praises for her performance and screen presence. Further, it was John Abraham‘s Rocky Handsome that made her a sensation. She did an item number titled ‘Rock Tha Party’.

The actress-dancer has been ruling the hearts ever since she started her career with Indian films. In fact, for some films, she has proved to be a crowd-puller with just her single song. So today, let’s get ourselves enlightened with one lesser-known fact about her.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently made news due to her video song, Dance Meri Rani. It’s a sequel to the chartbuster, Naach Meri Rani, which also starred Guru Randhawa. She presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa, in the song.

Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

