Lesser-Known Facts! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer because of Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 co-starring south star Vikram

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always grabbed the attention for their relationship and breakup. Much has been said about their relationship but there are only a handful that are factually correct. Years later, in the year 2018, reports suggested that Aishwarya signed the film Josh opposite Shah Rukh Khan because of her alleged ex Salman.

the casting of Josh was slightly different originally and Chandrachur Singh was not even a part of the film. The initial lineup included Salman Khan and he was the one to be cast in place of Singh for the character Rahul. However, Salman allegedly left the film by choice and that was when Chandrachur came into the picture.

The same report also says that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took up the role of Shirley only because Salman Khan was a part of it. Even though Shah Rukh Khan was the USP of the film, her reasons for doing it was her then boyfriend.

The 2000 film was directed by Mansoor Khan and apart from SRK and Aish, also featured actors like Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor, amongst others.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen playing a key role in the upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The movie has been directed by Mani Ratnam and stars actors like Vikram and Trisha in key roles.

