Lesser-known Facts! B-town celebs who were replaced in films for THIS reason

MUMBAI: We have seen Bollywood films replacing actors for various reasons. Reportedly it was Sunny Deol who was earlier supposed to play the role of Prithviraj in Yash Raj Films. However, the makers replaced him with actor Akshay Kumar as they wanted a saleable actor.

Taapsee Pannu was the first lead in this Kartik Aaryan Khan starrer. However later Bhumi Pednekar replaced her. Taapsee spoke about this openly and slammed the makers for their unprofessionalism. She even went on the reveal that after she spoke about it in the media the makers came and apologised to her but didn't tell her why they replaced her with Bhumi. However, there are repairs that the makers felt Bhumi would be the better choice over Taapsee as she has a lot more engagement with the audience.

Kartik Aaryan's walkout from Karan Johar's production Dostana 2 created a huge stir and it was speculated that Kartik got replaced in the film due to his unreasonable demands.

Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for this film. However, later makers thought that Shahid Kapoor would pull this off better and grab more audiences and he proved it right. It is one of the most successful films Shahid despite all the flaws and debates around the film.

Karan Johar was very keen on having Bebo as his Naina in the film but reportedly Kareena demanded a lot being a newbie and this left Karan fuming and he got her replaced with Preity Zinta. Today Bebo and KJo are the BFFs. Well, nothing is permanent in this industry be it friendship or enmity.

