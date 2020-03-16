Lesser-known Facts! B-town celebs who were replaced in films for THIS reason

Times when Bollywood celebs like Sunny Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, and many others were replaced for their lesser stardom
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 11:45
movie_image: 
katik-arjoon

MUMBAI: We have seen Bollywood films replacing actors for various reasons. Reportedly it was Sunny Deol who was earlier supposed to play the role of Prithviraj in Yash Raj Films. However, the makers replaced him with actor Akshay Kumar as they wanted a saleable actor.

Taapsee Pannu was the first lead in this Kartik Aaryan Khan starrer. However later Bhumi Pednekar replaced her. Taapsee spoke about this openly and slammed the makers for their unprofessionalism. She even went on the reveal that after she spoke about it in the media the makers came and apologised to her but didn't tell her why they replaced her with Bhumi. However, there are repairs that the makers felt Bhumi would be the better choice over Taapsee as she has a lot more engagement with the audience.

Also Read: Hilarious! Kartik Aaryan's banter with a baby about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will leave you in splits

Kartik Aaryan's walkout from Karan Johar's production Dostana 2 created a huge stir and it was speculated that Kartik got replaced in the film due to his unreasonable demands.

Arjun Kapoor was the first choice for this film. However, later makers thought that Shahid Kapoor would pull this off better and grab more audiences and he proved it right. It is one of the most successful films Shahid despite all the flaws and debates around the film.

Also Read: Must Read! Read on to know more about the siblings of these famous South Indian actors

Karan Johar was very keen on having Bebo as his Naina in the film but reportedly Kareena demanded a lot being a newbie and this left Karan fuming and he got her replaced with Preity Zinta. Today Bebo and KJo are the BFFs. Well, nothing is permanent in this industry be it friendship or enmity.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Sunny Deol Taapsee Pannu Arjun Kapoor Kartik Aaryan Preity Zinta Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Suspicious! Revati’s plan fails, Gopal doubts Revati’s intentions
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Shocking! Gehna’s new drama, Suhani plays an evil trick
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Let's not judge an entire show based on one scene: Ajay Singh Chaudhary on 'Swaran Ghar'
MUMBAI : Recently a clip from popular show 'Swaran Ghar' is making the rounds of the Internet, for all the wrong...
Imlie: OMG! Imlie and Aryan’s marital life to face a new trouble as Jyoti plays with Aryan’s happiness
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Urvashi Upadhyay visits hometown in MP, says family equally important as work
MUMBAI : Actress Urvashi Upadhyay, who is known for featuring in shows such as 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', 'Ishq Subhan Allah'...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Patralekha to bring a huge storm in Sai’s life
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
ayushmann
Ayushmann: Anubhav and I have the same DNA when it comes to cinema
Latest Video