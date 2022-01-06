Lesser-Known Facts! Bollywood singer KK once took up a Sales job for THIS special reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Popular singer KK also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal on May 31. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna and two children. The singer got married to his childhood sweetheart in the year 1991. Once, the singer-composer revealed that he had to take a sales job when he was unemployed to marry his ladylove.

Earlier, in a TV show, KK revealed that in order to marry his ladylove, he had to take up a sales job as he was unemployed at that time and his in-laws wanted him to get a job first. "I did that job for three months and then left it," KK asserted. KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films and delivered chartbusting numbers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over KK's untimely demise. The news left the eminent singer's fans in shock as well and they too expressed their grief on social media.

Credit: Pinkvilla