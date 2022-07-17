Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the past relationships of Sushmita Sen amid her dating news with Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi addresses Sushmita Sen as his better half after announcing his relationship with the Aarya actress on his social media

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the past relationships of Sushmita Sen amid her dating news with Lalit Modi

MUMBAI: IPL Founder Lalit Modi’s formal announcement of dating Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm. He also shared some adorable pictures with the actress that sent fans into a frenzy. Amid this exciting update, let's take a look at Sushmita Sen's dating history.

It was in 2018 that Sushmita Sen first posted photos with Rohman Shawl, leaving fans curious. Sushmita and Rohman were spotted in family meetings and public gatherings and grabbed the spotlight. It later came to light that the duo was dating. However, on December 23, 2021, the duo called it quits and informed fans on social media.

Also Read:

Surprising! Not Sushmita Sen, THIS popular Bollywood actress was the first choice for Aarya, details inside

Back in the day, Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt were one of Bollywood's most happening couples. It was their affair that drove a wedge between him and his then-wife Aditi. In fact, Vikram had even admitted that he had suicidal thoughts when things went awry. Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen had started seeing each other when they were filming for the movie, Dastak.

Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen’s relationship lasted for three years. It was literally in every tabloid. This relationship, however, had a very bitter ending. In an interview, Randeep Hooda had said that breaking up with Sushmita Sen was the best thing that had happened to him.

As per several media reports, former Pakistani cricket team captain Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen fell in love while co-judging a dance reality show named Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina. However, after about five months, the couple broke up because of Sushmita's alleged closeness with Lalit Modi. Their long-distance relationship is also said to be one of the reasons for their breakup.

Also Read:

Must Read! This is how netizens react to Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s 9-year-old Twitter exchange, see tweets

In 2015, Sushmita Sen was said to be dating Mumbai-based restaurateur Rithik Bhasin. Rumours of them being a couple took off after they were spotted together at several public outings. However, their relationship was short-lived.

Sushmita Sen and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz were also in a relationship. Post his break-up with Sushmita, the director had opened up about how his family had reacted to the whole thing.

Sabeer Bhatia is the founder of Hotmail and it was rumoured that he and Sushmita were in a steady relationship. However, the actress soon called it off. There were various rumours that Bhatia had gifted a 10.5-carat diamond to his lady-love.

Credit: India Today

Bollywood movies Sushmita Sen Lalit Modi Rohman Shawl Vikram Bhatt Randeep Hooda Bunty Sachdev Wasim Akram Ritik Bhasin TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 16:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
VIVACIOUS! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma SHINES in yellow outfits
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma never fail to amaze...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj to redecorate the house for his daughter, Barkha upset about this
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Ranveer chuffed about 'Bear Grylis', says people 'enjoy' his 'off-screen persona'
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the positive response his recent show Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls has...
Weird! Katrina Kaif once confessed she was scared of interviewing with Salman Khan, Scroll down to know the reason
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their upcoming big release Tiger 3. The duo collaborated for...
'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mohammad Faiz leaves Arjun Kapoor in awe of him
MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani will be coming on the singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 2...
Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the past relationships of Sushmita Sen amid her dating news with Lalit Modi
MUMBAI: IPL Founder Lalit Modi’s formal announcement of dating Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm. He also shared...
Recent Stories
ranveer
Ranveer chuffed about 'Bear Grylis', says people 'enjoy' his 'off-screen persona'
Latest Video