Lesser-Known Facts! Check out the past relationships of Sushmita Sen amid her dating news with Lalit Modi

MUMBAI: IPL Founder Lalit Modi’s formal announcement of dating Sushmita Sen took the internet by storm. He also shared some adorable pictures with the actress that sent fans into a frenzy. Amid this exciting update, let's take a look at Sushmita Sen's dating history.

It was in 2018 that Sushmita Sen first posted photos with Rohman Shawl, leaving fans curious. Sushmita and Rohman were spotted in family meetings and public gatherings and grabbed the spotlight. It later came to light that the duo was dating. However, on December 23, 2021, the duo called it quits and informed fans on social media.

Back in the day, Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt were one of Bollywood's most happening couples. It was their affair that drove a wedge between him and his then-wife Aditi. In fact, Vikram had even admitted that he had suicidal thoughts when things went awry. Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen had started seeing each other when they were filming for the movie, Dastak.

Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen’s relationship lasted for three years. It was literally in every tabloid. This relationship, however, had a very bitter ending. In an interview, Randeep Hooda had said that breaking up with Sushmita Sen was the best thing that had happened to him.

As per several media reports, former Pakistani cricket team captain Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen fell in love while co-judging a dance reality show named Ek Khiladi Ek Hasina. However, after about five months, the couple broke up because of Sushmita's alleged closeness with Lalit Modi. Their long-distance relationship is also said to be one of the reasons for their breakup.

In 2015, Sushmita Sen was said to be dating Mumbai-based restaurateur Rithik Bhasin. Rumours of them being a couple took off after they were spotted together at several public outings. However, their relationship was short-lived.

Sushmita Sen and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz were also in a relationship. Post his break-up with Sushmita, the director had opened up about how his family had reacted to the whole thing.

Sabeer Bhatia is the founder of Hotmail and it was rumoured that he and Sushmita were in a steady relationship. However, the actress soon called it off. There were various rumours that Bhatia had gifted a 10.5-carat diamond to his lady-love.

Credit: India Today