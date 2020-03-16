Lesser-Known Facts! Gehraiyaan fame Deepika Padukone rejected THESE Bollywood films, take a look

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ co-starring John Abraham
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 18:15
movie_image: 
deepika

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently representing India as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She is a global icon and listed amongst the highest-paid actresses in the country. She has many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films to her name. However, the Ramleela actress has once rejected Gangubai Kathiwadi, Fast and Furious 7 and more blockbuster films in her career.

Also Read: Wow! These yoga pictures of Deepika Padukone give us major fitness goals

Deepika was offered a full-fledged role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022 hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, she reportedly turned it down as she was not willing to share screen with Alia Bhatt.

Deepika was the only Indian actress who was offered a role in Fast and Furious 7 but she couldn't be a part of it because of her date issues as she was busy shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela.

Also Read: Shocking! Deepika Padukone no longer a part of the The Intern remake?

Deepika was also offered a role opposite Salman Khan in Sultan. But she turned it down due to her work commitments. The role was then essayed by Anushka Sharma.

Deepika was offered the role of Aaliya in Dhoom 3 opposite Aamir Khan but she couldn't commit to the film due to her work commitments. The role eventually went into Katrina Kaif's kitty.

In an interview, Deepika had opened up about her wish to star in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar but things didn't fall in place.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Deepika Padukone Gangubai Kathiawadi Fast and Furious Sultan Dhoom 3 Rockstar Gehraiyaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 18:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
MUMBAI: Sonal Chauhan plays a pivotal role in the upcoming 'F3' which she believes was intentionally kept aside in the...
Unbelievable! THESE television celebs chose to step into showbiz despite having excellent academic qualification
MUMBAI: Television is assumed to be full of pretty and handsome faces, but the celebs are blessed with special talents...
Lesser-Known Facts! Gehraiyaan fame Deepika Padukone rejected THESE Bollywood films, take a look
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently representing India as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She...
Adivi Sesh: I can't be Major Sandeep, but I can be his parents' second son
MUMBAI:  'Major' actor Adivi Sesh spoke about spending time with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family during the course...
Exclusive! Tasneem Ali bags Colors upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Mohit Nain and Sabita Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Kaamnaa
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Sony tv has never failed...
Recent Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Latest Video