Lesser-Known Facts! Gehraiyaan fame Deepika Padukone rejected THESE Bollywood films, take a look

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently representing India as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022. She is a global icon and listed amongst the highest-paid actresses in the country. She has many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films to her name. However, the Ramleela actress has once rejected Gangubai Kathiwadi, Fast and Furious 7 and more blockbuster films in her career.

Deepika was offered a full-fledged role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022 hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, she reportedly turned it down as she was not willing to share screen with Alia Bhatt.

Deepika was the only Indian actress who was offered a role in Fast and Furious 7 but she couldn't be a part of it because of her date issues as she was busy shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela.

Deepika was also offered a role opposite Salman Khan in Sultan. But she turned it down due to her work commitments. The role was then essayed by Anushka Sharma.

Deepika was offered the role of Aaliya in Dhoom 3 opposite Aamir Khan but she couldn't commit to the film due to her work commitments. The role eventually went into Katrina Kaif's kitty.

In an interview, Deepika had opened up about her wish to star in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar but things didn't fall in place.

