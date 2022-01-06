Lesser-Known Facts! Here is what you have to know about the late singer KK’s family

KK was a versatile Bollywood singer and has given us several hits like Pal, Tune Mari Entriyaan, however, the singer’s sudden demise has shaken the whole country especially his fans
MUMBAI: 53-year-old Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK took his last breath yesterday at a city hospital in Kolkata. The singer reportedly fell ill during his concert in Kolkata. Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

The singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy and two children. Jyothy was the singer’s childhood sweetheart, together they have two children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath.

KK performed at a concert in south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. He sang his most famous songs for an hour before falling ill. He later collapsed in his hotel and was taken to a private hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead at 10 pm. Doctors suspect he died of cardiac arrest according to the media reports. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday to confirm the cause of his death.

KK had performed on Monday as well. He performed in a concert at Vivekananda College. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled KK's sudden demise. He said Krishnakumar Kunnath's songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. "We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Credit: DNA

