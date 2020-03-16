Lesser-Known Facts! Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast THIS person for his superhit movie Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 directorial Rockstar was a turning point for Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor that featured Nargis Fakhri in the female lead alongside Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kumud Mishra

MUMBAI: Film director Imtiaz Ali was so impressed with the performance of ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Chetanya Vash that he gifted him a jacket from his film ‘Rockstar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. Calling him ‘attractive’, he said that had he met him earlier, he would have cast him in one of his films.

Talking about Chetanya’s performance, Imtiaz Ali shared: “I had asked if I may come here during the show and share something with you because I believe that if we had met earlier, instead of Ranbir Kapoor, I would have cast you in one of my films since you are incredibly attractive.”

“One thing I could add to your wardrobe that I have in my hand is the ‘Rockstar Jacket’, and I want you to wear it. Right now with this jacket you look like a real rockstar.” He added, “And, you are so stylish, handsome and talented that one day when you do your concerts, people will identify you as Chetanya Rockstar in the future. Best wishes and God’s blessings,” he added.

Released in 2011, Rockstar starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead alongside Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kumud Mishra. The film received a mixed response upon its release but has now achieved a cult following.

