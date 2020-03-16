Lesser-Known Facts! From Katrina Kaif to Manisha Koirala, B-town actresses who worked in B-grade films

B-town actresses like Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Isha Koppikar, Manisha Koirala and many others have once been a part of B-grade films before they became popular in the industry

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 11:15
movie_image: 
B-town actresses

MUMBAI: Like many aspiring actors, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala among others tried their luck in Bollywood and became the leading actresses in the industry. But did you know, these A-listers once featured in B-grade movies and stripped in front of the camera to perform raunchy love-making scenes with their co-actors. Take a look.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to grace the show; would reveal their love story
Katrina Kaif performed some over-the-top steamy scenes in Boom with Gulshan Grover, and left everyone jaw-dropped.
Neha Dhupia showed off her sultry side in Sheesha opposite Sonu Sood. Her steamy intimate scenes grabbed many eyeballs.

Manisha Koirala shedded her inhibitions in a B-grade film named Ek Chhotisi Love Story alongside Ranveer Shorey. She even teased her bare butt in a few scenes.

Also Read: WHAT! SRK and Amitabh Bachchan are not reuniting for Don 3, here is what makers have to say about it
Isha Koppikar appeared in Haseena- Smart Sexy, Dangerous before becoming the Khallas girl. Her raunchy scenes were not light-hearted.

Before becoming a top TV star, Urvashi Dholakia featured in a B-grade film called Chumban, wherein she shedded her inhibitions like never ever.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Katrina Kaif Manisha Koirala Neha Dhupia Boom Ek Chhotisi Love Story Sheesha Chumba
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Power More! Fateh is not ready to leave Tejo, makes it clear that he loves her more than anything
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
EXPLOSIVE! Check out the most controversial statements on Koffee with Karan
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Season 7 of the show will soon...
Samyukta Singh opens up about her love for pets
MUMBAI: Actress Samyukta Singh’s association with animals, especially dogs goes back a long time. She has two pets at...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Power Move! Katha rejects Kabir’s proposal, doesn’t need him to fight her battles for her
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Lesser-Known Facts! From Katrina Kaif to Manisha Koirala, B-town actresses who worked in B-grade films
MUMBAI: Like many aspiring actors, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala among others tried their luck in...
Wow! From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, besides being actresses, the beauty divas are successful businesswomen
MUMBAI: International icon Priyanka Chopra has been living the best of both worlds. She has Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and...
Recent Stories
Samyukta Singh
Samyukta Singh opens up about her love for pets
Latest Video