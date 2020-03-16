Lesser-Known Facts! From Katrina Kaif to Manisha Koirala, B-town actresses who worked in B-grade films
B-town actresses like Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Isha Koppikar, Manisha Koirala and many others have once been a part of B-grade films before they became popular in the industry
MUMBAI: Like many aspiring actors, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala among others tried their luck in Bollywood and became the leading actresses in the industry. But did you know, these A-listers once featured in B-grade movies and stripped in front of the camera to perform raunchy love-making scenes with their co-actors. Take a look.Also Read: Koffee with Karan Season 7 : Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to grace the show; would reveal their love story
Manisha Koirala shedded her inhibitions in a B-grade film named Ek Chhotisi Love Story alongside Ranveer Shorey. She even teased her bare butt in a few scenes.Also Read: WHAT! SRK and Amitabh Bachchan are not reuniting for Don 3, here is what makers have to say about it
Before becoming a top TV star, Urvashi Dholakia featured in a B-grade film called Chumban, wherein she shedded her inhibitions like never ever.
Credit: BollywoodLife
Add new comment