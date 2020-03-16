Lesser-known Facts! Mukul Anand’s directorial ‘Dus’ featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt was shelved for THIS reason

MUMBAI: In the entertainment world, a lot of films get made, while some never get to see the light of today for various reasons. Similarly, way back in 1997, the Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt collaborated on a film titled ‘Dus’, along with Raveena Tandon. Reportedly, the film was almost completed and songs from the film created a lot of buzz, the reason for the film getting cancelled is because of the director Mukul Anand.

Raveena Tandon was supposed to play the antagonist in Dus, while Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were Indian army officers. Halfway through the film, when the team was shooting in Utah, director Mukul Anand suffered a sudden stroke and passed away.

After Mukul Anand’s unfortunate death, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan starrer Dus was shelved and was never completed.

The title of the film was owned by Nitin Manmohan Desai. Later in 2005, a film with the same name was released with Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Dia Mirza and Raima Sen. As per reports, the action thriller by Anubhav Sinha, was a tribute to celebrated director Mukul Anand.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2 and more. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is basking in love for his negative performance in KGF Chapter 2.

