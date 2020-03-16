Lesser-Known Facts! Not Raveena Tandon, THIS Bollywood actress was the initial choice for Tip Tip Barsa, details inside

Raveena Tandon is well known actress and had been an audience’s favourite with her films like Mohra, Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was considered no less than a s*x symbol, especially after the release of Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The song co-starring Akshay Kumar was way ahead of its times and it was a bold move made by the leading stars. But it was Divya Bharti who was the initial choice to do it as she signed Mohra.

Also Read: Sad! You will always walk with me: Raveena Tandon mourns demise of father Ravi Tandon

It was Divya Bharti who was initially signed for the movie Mohra alongside Akshay Kumar. She would have been the one who would’ve sizzled on Tip Tip Barsa Pani in that yellow saree. Just not that, she had even shot for the film for 5 days but her unfortunate passing away made it a dream that was impossible to fulfil.

After a month of shooting for Mohra for 5 days, Divya Bharti passed away post she allegedly fell from the balcony of her apartment in Mumbai. Eventually, Raveena Tandon was approached but the actress was apprehensive on doing Tip Tip Barsa Pani because she felt her father won’t appreciate it.

Also Read: Tit-for-Tat! Raveena Tandon gives a befitting reply to the troll for comparing her with Sonam Kapoor, see reaction

In an interview Mohra’s production designer and screenplay writer Shabbir Boxwala had revealed, “Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it. To which Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’ (laughs)! Finally, she agreed.”

Latest Video