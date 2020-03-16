Lesser-Known Facts! Not Vijay Deverakonda, THIS popular south star was the first choice for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda made his big Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, a pan India film produced by Karan Johar co-starring Ananya Panday

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: The big day for Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Liger is here as it was released in theaters. But surprisingly, not Vijay Deverakonda, Puri initially planned to make the movie with Mahesh Babu and repeat the blockbuster magic of their film Pokiri. Somehow things didn't fall in place.

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh earlier planned Liger with Mahesh Babu in 2016 but due to some creative differences it didn't happen. The same is being said for his next Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda as well. Well, both were initially offered to Mahesh but landed with Vijay.

Meanwhile, despite carrying a huge buzz and expectations, Liger failed to perform well at the box office. The storyline, music and performances have immensely lacked and audiences have declared it as a flop.

In Puri Jagannadh directorial, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Credit: Pinkvilla

