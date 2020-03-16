Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets

MUMBAI: The Brahmastra actor revealed secrets about his legendary superstar father Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir said that his father Rishi would merely sit at home doing nothing during the 3-4 years before he transitioned from leading man to character actor, which was also when he drove the family “mad”. According to Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor would get frustrated as she had never seen her husband at home for so long and he would drive her mad.

Also Read:MUST READ! Here is a list of gifts given by celebrities to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

He further revealed that he has also taken up interior designing as a hobby during the aforementioned transition period, where he also started changing different spaces at home, constantly shopping for modifications to be applied in the house.

Ranbir even spoke about the human side of his dad that he got to experience for the first time. As he spent so many months in New York, walking with Rishi from the apartment to the hospital was something they’d regularly do, just father and son. It was during these times that his father would feel guilty and ask him to return to Mumbai and get back to work.

Also Read:MUST READ! Here is a list of gifts given by celebrities to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their wedding

Early on in his cancer treatment in New York, the foremost thing on Rishi Kapoor’s mind, as per Ranbir, was whether he could continue his nightly routine of two drinks. So he went as far as convincing the doctor, with a spurious claim, that he wouldn’t get sleep at night, so instead of two sleeping pills, he could down two drinks. Then, he would tell his wife Neetu Singh that the doctor advised him to have three drinks.

Credit: BollywoodLife