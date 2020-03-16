Lesser-Known Facts! Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s super luxurious lifestyle and most expensive assets

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been recently spotted at Cannes Film Festival with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan
MUMBAI: The very talented and most gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amazes her fans with her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, the actress who has been in the industry for over a decade now has made a fortune and today let’s have a look at the expensive assets that contribute to her massive net worth.

Also Read:Amazing! This is what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to say when she received flak for her 'purple lips'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood with her total net worth around $100 million i.e. Rs 776 crores.

Aishwarya along with her husband/actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya lives in the Bachchan family’s bungalow Jalsa. Reportedly, the house is currently valued at Rs 112 Crore. She also owns a villa at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai and has a luxurious property worth Rs 21 crore in a high-end residential complex at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

She is one of the highest-paid actresses and charges around Rs 10-12 Crore per movie. Apart from films, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also endorses a number of local as well as international brands. Reportedly, she makes nearly Rs 80 to 90 crore annually, while she charges Rs 6-7 crore for a day’s shoot.

Also Read:Shocking! She is a big girl now; please leave her hand: Netizens on the latest picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand

The actress has an association with L’Oréal and the Swiss Luxury watch brand Longines, along with these she also promoted, LUX, Nakshatra Diamond Jewellery, Coca-Cola, Lodha Group, Pepsi, and many more brands.

She has a Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 7.95 Crore, Rs 1.60 Crore’s Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe, an Audi A8L that costs Rs 1.58 Crore, Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.33 Cr and Mercedes-Benz S500 worth Rs 1.98 Crore.

The actress who has given multiple blockbusters in her career is also a global icon and won several awards like Padma Shri, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France, among others.

Credit: koimoi
    
    

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 07:30

