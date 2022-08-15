Lesser-Known Facts! Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai wanted to cast THIS popular actress instead of Mahima Chaudhary opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes

MUMBAI: Pardes clocks 25 years with Shah Rukh Khan's most underrated character Arjun and Mahima Chaudhary playing the role of perfect Ganga. However, if reports are to be believed, then the Showman director Subhash Ghai's original choice for Kusum Ganga was not Mahima Chaudhary but Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit was a big star and so Subhash Ghai dropped his plan to cast her in the film. While even Subhash Ghai agreed with the thought that Madhuri would be perfect for the role. However, Ghai later changed his plan, because when he further worked on his script and added that the characterisation of Ganga was a young and innocent girl who sees an aeroplane in the sky and thinks of going to America because her friends have married there too. While he suggested that a star like Madhuri couldn't do justice to the role, but a newcomer would easily do it and Mahima Chaudhary did it.

While Shah Rukh Khan too received a lot of love with this film, he played a lover boy and to date, he managed to leave his fans to go weak on the knees for him.

