Let’s celebrate Salman Khan’s 30 years in Hindi Cinema!

The Sultan of Bollywood and one of India's most loved superstars, Salman Khan, celebrates three decades of ruling hearts and box office registers of Indian Cinema. With his debut release Biwi Ho Toh Aisi completing 30 years since its release, we have put together a list of his iconic roles played across his blockbuster movies.

Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman fans loved watching him play the action-packed role of RAW Agent Tiger in the Ali Abbas Zafar directed sequel.. Inspired by real events, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, and an espionage action drama that follows a daring rescue mission in Iraq. When a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses are held hostage in Iraq by the militant Abu Usman, Indian intelligence (RAW) tracks down the reclusive agent Tiger, 8 years after he fled with former Pakistani intelligence (ISI) agent Zoya. Joining forces in the name of humanity, Tiger and Zoya lead a team of RAW and ISI agents to covertly enter the hospital where the nurses are trapped, and get the nurses to safety before an American airstrike blows up the hospital. Tiger Zinda Hai is an all-out entertainer with gritty action, music and drama.

Prem in Andaz Apna Apna

A cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna is a must watch for the bromance and chemistry between Aamir and Salman. The duo, till date, is fondly remembered for their iconic roles of Amar-Prem. Murli Manohar is the village barber and has an only son Amar (Aamir Khan) while on the other hand, Bankeylal Bhopali is a tailor and his son is Prem (Salman Khan). Both Amar and Prem are two slackers with a common aim of getting rich by marrying a rich heiress. When Amar finds out that a rich heiress, Raveena, is looking for a groom to marry, he decides to go and try his luck. However, Prem is also on his way to meet Raveena and attempt to convince her to marry him. Both individually, without the knowledge of the other decides to take matters into their hands and find ways to get rich quickly. Chaos and acrimony result when both find themselves at loggerheads with each other. They try to win the hand of the daughter of multi-millionaire Ram Gopal Bajaj amidst considerable upheavals when Shyam, the evil twin brother of Ram, assumes his identity and takes over the estate of the Bajaj family. Will Amar and Prem unite to save the heiress? If you don’t know the answer to the question, it is time to watch this all-time comedy classic.

Pawan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

After back to back action-packed roles, Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan showcased Salman as a softer, more vulnerable character. A little mute girl from a Pakistani village gets lost on her return back from a trip to India. In Kurukshetra, she meets Pawan - an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman - who is in the midst of a challenge posed by his lover's father. In trying to discover the girl's parents, he develops an unshakable bond with her. He tries to get into Pakistan through a path righteous to his conscience and later, accompanied with a smart Pakistani news reporter - a story that captures the imagination of the public in both countries.

Sultan Ali Khan in Sultan

Sultan is a story of Sultan Ali Khan (Salman Khan) - a local wrestling champion with the world at his feet as he dreams of representing India at the Olympics. It’s also the story of Aarfa (Anushka Sharma) – a feisty young girl from the same small town as Sultan, with her own set of dreams. When the 2 local wrestling legends lock horns, romance blossoms and their dreams and aspirations become intertwined and aligned. However, the path to glory is a rocky one and one must fall several times before one stands victorious. More often than not, this journey can take a lifetime. Sultan is a classic underdog tale about a wrestler’s journey, looking for a comeback by defeating all odds staked up against him. But when he has nothing to lose and everything to gain in this fight for his life match... Sultan must literally fight for his life. Sultan believes he’s got what it takes... but this time, it’s going to take everything he’s got.

Sikander in Race 3

A passionate criminal, Salman plays the role of Sikander in Race 3, for whom family means everything. With a backdrop of shady arms dealings and manufacturing the story of Race 3 introduces Shamsher Singh a man in his late sixties who is the owner of an arms manufacturing company in the UAE. He runs the company with the help of his close knit family that consists of his elder step son Sikander, and his twin siblings Suraj and Sanjana. The only outsiders who are involved in his business are his body guard Rahgvender Singh and his son Yash Singh. At the surface everything looks hunky dory in the family, but first impressions can go drastically wrong, when sibling rivalry and the ambition to get power and control over the company come into play. The story takes a twist when an old friend Brijesh Tripathi offers Shamsher Singh a hard disk that contains sensitive information and videos of some high profile Indian politicians for 2 Billion dollars. Race 3 is the grand saga of a family that deals in borderline crime but is ruthless and vindictive. Characters change their characteristics at the blink of an eye as the story rushes towards a high octane climax with betrayal, fast guns, fast cars and sleek action never seen before on the Indian screen. Action and drama that leads to a shocking twist in the climax that takes your breath away.