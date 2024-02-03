Let us know more about Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau, Rahul Mody

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made her first official public appearance with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. The Ok Jaanu actress was recently spotted at the private airport while she was leaving for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony. Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody was also spotted accompanying her. This was the first time when Shraddha looked at ease while being spotted with Rahul Mody. While we don't know if wedding bells are set to take place in the near future or not, we bring you some interesting details about Rahul Mody.

Also read - Awe! Shraddha Kapoor receives IPhone gift from rumoured beau Rahul Mody? Here's what we know!

Rahul Mody first came into the limelight when he was linked with Shraddha Kapoor. As per reports, Rahul Mody was the writer of Shraddha's fil Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which released in 2023. Shraddha met Rahul for the first time on the sets of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. What started as a normal conversation turned into a strong friendship and then love finally struck between the duo. In 2022, Shraddha was dealing with her alleged breakup with ace photographer Rohan Shrestha, whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship with for almost 4 years. While Shraddha was in no rush to fall in love, destiny had its own plans as she met Rahul in the same year of 2022.

Rahul Mody was born and brought up in Mumbai. Although now he is one of the celebrated scriptwriters in Bollywood, in childhood he was inclined to join his dad's business. His dad, Amod Mody, is a businessman, and Rahul too thought he would join the family business as he grew up. However, destiny had its own plan as Rahul developed a keen interest in filmmaking when he watched the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's song Marjani from the film Billu Barber. From there on, he decided to pursue a career in filmmaking and that's when he joined Whistling Woods International Institute.

Born on 7 October 1990, Rahul grabbed his first opportunity as an intern in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. From there on, he worked as an assistant director/associate director in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, and other films.

Shraddha Kapoor has always kept mum about her personal life, especially her love affairs. It would be interesting to see if the alleged love story of Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody will culminate into a forever bond.

