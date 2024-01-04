Let's get to know more about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Salman Khan’s nephew, Arhaan Khan before their big debut

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is gearing up for his big debut behind the screen as he is directing a web series called Stardom. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son and Salman Khan’s nephew, Arhaan Khan, are also gearing up for their screen debut through a podcast.

After Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya, Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want, Arhaan Khan’s podcast Dumb Biryani is the latest offering by a star kid.

While a lot of star kids are gearing up for their debuts, including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, and others, Aryan and Arhaan are grabbing the maximum attention owing to their similar backgrounds.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son has a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film and television production from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, California. The tuition fee for his course is around 54 lakh per year, according to the brochure. So, in total, around 2.1 crore has been spent on his higher education in filmmaking.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son has gone to college after COVID-19 and is earning a degree in film studies from Long Island University. His tuition fee is 32 lakh per year, and a total of 1.2 crore is spent on his higher education.

Aryan is gearing up for his debut through a web series that is titled Stardom. The premise of the web series is said to be behind the scenes of filmmaking, and it has guest appearances from a lot of celebrities from the University.

Meanwhile, Aryan has already directed his dad SRK in an ad for his brand, and everyone appreciated the commercial.

Salman Khan has recently made an appearance in the trailer of his ‘bhateeja’ Arhaan Khan’s podcast Dumb Biryani. The trailer seems to be fun, and Arhaan might surprise everyone with his debut on the digital screen.

Arhaan is currently 21 years old and seems to be promising and fun. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, who has spent almost 68.75% more than Arhaan on his education, is more focused at the moment. While Zoya Akhtar was eager to launch him in The Archies, Aryan decided to stay behind the camera and focus completely on his directorial skills. But who knows if he does it the Farhan Akhtar way!

Aryan has the genes of a film genius. Meanwhile, he has grown up in the vicinity of Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. He has been creatively involved in the making of Pathaan as well, and these experiences will assure him that he is on the right path with his dire.

Arhaan has already made small appearances in the scripted reality dramas Moving In with Malaika and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. He has been loved, and now even the trailer for Dumb Biryani is being loved. So, Arhaan’s humor has already been approved!

