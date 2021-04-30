Life will go on, says Neetu Kapoor as she shares a post remembering late Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Exactly one year ago on this day, we lost one of the finest gems of Bollywood, superstar Rishi Kapoor. The veteran made an immense contribution to Bollywood. His demise senr a wave of shock among his family, friends, and fans.

Today, on the occasion of his first death anniversary, his friends, family, and followers remembered the actor. Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself with him and penned a few lines.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

Have a look

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima shared a collage of pictures on her father’s first death anniversary. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “If only i could hear you call me mushk once more …” She also quoted the poet Dorothy Mae Cavendish as she added, “‘Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.’– Dorothy Mae Cavendish”

Indeed, this was a great loss for the entire industry.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020 after battling cancer for 2 long years.

His last movie was The Body with Emraan Hashmi.

